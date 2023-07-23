 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Wausau PD searching for man considered armed and dangerous

  • Updated
  • 0
BREAKING: Wausau PD are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Police Department is searching for a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous after a shooting on Sunday morning. 

The incident happened in the 800 block of South 3rd Avenue in Wausau.

According to a press release, around 11:23 A.M. officers were dispatched for a caller who reported his home was hit by a gunshot following a dispute with an individual outside the caller's home. That individual has been identified as 17-year-old Nicholas Multani of Wausau.

Police said Multani drove to the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Multani is a white male, approximately 6’0” tall, 175 pounds, and has black hair. Police say he may be driving a silver 2002 Mazda Millenia bearing WI license plate AHY2661.

Police say Multani should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with knowledge of Multani’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

No arrests have been made.

No injuries were reported.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

