Broadway star Adam Jacobs comes to the Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Broadway star Adam Jacobs is coming to the Grand Theater in Wausau on Friday for his "Right Where I Belong: The Songs of Alan Menken".
The stop in Central Wisconsin is a special one for Jacobs, as his wife Kelly is from Wausau. She attended Wausau East, she and Adam dated while living in town and they were married in Minocqua.
"It brings me back to those days when we were first falling in love, so it's a romantic place. I know a lot of people don't think of Wausau as Italy or something like that, but for me it was a romantic place," Jacobs said.
With credits including Broadway's original Aladdin, Newsies, Simba in the Lion King, Les Misérables and more, Jacobs is no stranger to performance and to tour the music of Alan Menken is something he doesn't take lightly.
"He was such an influence to me growing up, you know listening to his music, his songs just go straight to the heart, they're so simple, beautiful, recognizable, and hummable," Jacobs said.
All tickets for the show are $25 and can be purchased through the Grand Theater.