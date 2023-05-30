 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
18 to 30 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire
potential this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and a
half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on
the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade,
Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto,
Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Broadway star Adam Jacobs comes to the Grand Theater

  • Updated
  • 0
Adam Jacobs

Broadway star Adam Jacobs performs at the Grand Theater.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Broadway star Adam Jacobs is coming to the Grand Theater in Wausau on Friday for his "Right Where I Belong: The Songs of Alan Menken".

The stop in Central Wisconsin is a special one for Jacobs, as his wife Kelly is from Wausau. She attended Wausau East, she and Adam dated while living in town and they were married in Minocqua. 

Adam Jacobs and Wife Kelly

"It brings me back to those days when we were first falling in love, so it's a romantic place. I know a lot of people don't think of Wausau as Italy or something like that, but for me it was a romantic place," Jacobs said. 

With credits including Broadway's original Aladdin, Newsies, Simba in the Lion King, Les Misérables and more, Jacobs is no stranger to performance and to tour the music of Alan Menken is something he doesn't take lightly. 

Adam Jacobs in the Lion King

"He was such an influence to me growing up, you know listening to his music, his songs just go straight to the heart, they're so simple, beautiful, recognizable, and hummable," Jacobs said.

All tickets for the show are $25 and can be purchased through the Grand Theater. 

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you