Bus company raises rates for in-city families

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Parents in Marshfield are going to be paying a hefty price when it comes to getting their kids to and from school.
A release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses says that parents with children living within two miles of a district school will be paying $800 a year per student for bus services.
That's up from last year's $200.
One parent who spoke with News 9 said it felt like having a bomb dropped on her.
According to Kobussen, the price increase is due to the increasing costs for gas and driver salary.