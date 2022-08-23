 Skip to main content
Bus company raises rates for in-city families

Mason Dowling

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Parents in Marshfield are going to be paying a hefty price when it comes to getting their kids to and from school.

A release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses says that parents with children living within two miles of a district school will be paying $800 a year per student for bus services.

That's up from last year's $200.

One parent who spoke with News 9 said it felt like having a bomb dropped on her.

According to Kobussen, the price increase is due to the increasing costs for gas and driver salary. 

