Bus driver shortage takes toll on Northwoods schools

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Longer rides, fewer routes and more kids on each bus will be the reality for the Rhinelander school district starting next week due to the bus driver shortage.
Over the past ten years, Kim Weyers, a manager at Bowen's Bus Service Inc., has seen the impact of the shortage firsthand. Since the pandemic, its only gotten worse.
"This year we are having to start the year out by cutting three routes from what we were running last year," Weyers said.
In response, the Bowen's Bus Service has had to condense their 30 bus routes to 24, the longest lasting up to 90 minutes.
After-school activities have also been affected as there aren't enough drivers to get kids to and from certain events.
"We rarely have to change and or cancel it but where it is impacting the school is a lot of time now is we have to hire a charter bus," Bob Thom, Director of Business Services, Rhinelander School District said. "Which costs a lot more money than a school bus, so it does impact the school budget."
Last year Thom estimated the school spent an additional $40,000 on alternative transportation.