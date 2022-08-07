Business 51 Referendum, what voters need to know

STEVENS POINT, Wi. (WAOW)-- Election day is around the corner, and a referendum is on the ballot.
On Tuesday, voters in Stevens Point will vote on the Business 51 referendum. If approved any transportation project over a million dollars will go to a public vote.
"The transportation phrasing doesn't just mean roads or anything transportation-related," Mike Wiza, Mayor of Stevens Point. "We have a public bus system, we have a rail system that goes through the city."
Wiza stated the city doesn't have many projects that hit the million-dollar mark set in the referendum, but said as prices continue to soar, that may change.
The Stevens Point Journal found since 2013, of the cities, 27 public works projects' 14 were over a million dollars.
Opponents to the referendum say they are worried it would slow down needed projects, like fixing potholes. Bill Cooper, a business owner in Stevens Point, said the answer is simple.
"I don't understand why anyone would vote no to a project that is beneficial to the community," Cooper said. "Therefore, that's a moot point to me. Yes, do you want potholes fixed? Yes, we do of course, who is not going to vote yes for that?
The polls open on Tuesday, August 9th. Find your polling place here.