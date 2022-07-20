Businesses and schools team up to prepare students for the start of school

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- With just over a month until the start of school, some families are already struggling to afford what their students need.
"We just try to take that burden off of families," said Amy Fluno, 211 Program Director for United Way of South Wood and Adams Counties.
Whether it's Stuff the Bus, the desk, or the backpack, organizations throughout Central Wisconsin are working to make sure students have everything from pencils to paper this fall.
"We just try to make sure everyone is on the same footing when they start school with all the supplies they need so kids are not worrying about why don't I have the same notebooks as everyone else or why don't I have all of this stuff," Fluno said.
Until August 4, United Way of South Wood and Adams County is hosting their annual school supply drive.
In Marathon County, D.C. Everest schools is trying to 'Fill the Backpack.'
School officials said their students want to start the semester on the right foot.
"We want to make sure every student is excited to come the first day of school and be ready and we know we can't do that alone," said Gina Lehman, Director of Student Services for the D.C. Everest School District.
D.C. Everest doesn't have a registration deadline for school supplies, Lehman said they can be picked up on back to school night.
In Antigo, school officials want to make sure every student has a backpack full of supplies that needs one.
The deadline for the Antigo School District registration is July 29.
Registration information was emailed to parents.
If you cannot register online, paper copies of registration can be found at the Antigo School District Administrative Office located at 120 Dorr Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409.