Businesses had to make tough decisions with snowfall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - There's been plenty of snow throughout the past 48 hours which has put a lot of area businesses in a bind.
They were then faced with a decision: do they stay open through the treacherous weather or call off work?
"It's a very difficult call because most people when it's like this, don't want to drive in," said manager of Wausau Mine Co. Alycia Adams. "This is a small business, so you go to take into account that this is money in another family's pocket, that's money in our pocket that we need."
Wausau Mine Co. faced that dilemma, knowing they're a small business, but keeping in mind the danger of getting to work. They ultimately decided to shut down early on Wednesday.
"It's a fine line. We do have employees that travel as far as Marshfield," said Adams. "Keeping in mind that this is a full-time job for a lot of people. First job, first source of income, so we have to make sure they're all okay skipping a day."
Shepherd & Schaller decided to stay open, but knowing the risks, they told some of their employees to stay back.
"Anybody that has to travel from outside, we have some staff that we told not to travel in today," said Owner of Shepherd & Schaller, Robb Shepherd.
But they know some of their customers need that winter gear.
"For us, I think that our customers expect us to be open on days like today, and we're going to be here," said Shepherd. "We have things to do, so we're not going to be bored."
Wausau Mine Co. said they expect to stay open through more snow, but if anything changes to keep tabs on their Facebook page.