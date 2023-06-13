Businesses prepare for U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Excitement continues to build as the U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point draws closer.
"It's an economic impact that will last a very, very long time into the future," said Craig Cook, owner of Fall Line Outfitters Company.
Businesses around the Stevens Point area are gearing up for tens of thousands of people to take to the streets and the links.
Many of those businesses hoping that they can showcase the city and bring those visitors back.
"When you have a major tournament like this, there will be people that are going to want to come, and not only golf the SentryWorld Golf Course because there was a major tournament that was held on there, but then people that were here during the actual tournament are going to tell other people how wonderful their experience was," said Cook.
Those businesses realized that opportunity when it was presented, and didn't waste any time to make sure they're ready.
"We brought more employees into the store, we've extended our business hours to accommodate in the later evenings when golf resides," said Cook. "People can come out and enjoy the downtown and surrounding community."
Point Brewery is also ready to go. They say that their gift shop will soon be stocked with all the golf gear a fan could want, and pieces of Point history.
"We definitely have extra staffing prepared those days whether it's a lot more people wanting to go on a tour, or going out to our outdoor beer garden just to have a beer or flight. We'll be ready either way," said Melissa Wysocki, gift shop manager for Point Brewery.
Many area businesses are putting on their best face to put Stevens Point as a destination in Wisconsin.
"We want to give them a really good experience since a lot of people are coming from out of town, and might've never been to Stevens Point before," said Wysocki.
Most businesses are on the same wavelength to make sure visitors have the best experience possible to bring back these visitors for more.