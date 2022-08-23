Calls for Wausau City Administrator position reach city council

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some in Wausau are calling for the vacant city administrator position to be filled, and conversations have surfaced internally within city leaders about that notion.
"There is enough work for the city of Wausau that we could probably bring in multiple people here," said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.
Wausau identifies as a strong-mayor government, which means the mayor has the most authority.
"Well, I think it deserves to be looked into. People are asking for more transparency," said Lou Larson, the alderperson for the city's 10th district.
Smaller cities like Merrill, Edgar, and Marathon City have city administrators.
Dave Johnson currently serves that title in Merrill, which is a weak-mayor government, which gives more power to the administrator, and oversees the city council.
"All of the department heads report to the city administrator and the administrator deals with the day-to-day operations of the city," Johnson said, who added that he believes Wausau should have had an administrator years ago.
Should Wausau appoint one, the duties would likely be similar to those in other cities of similar sizes.
"We've seen in other cities a lot of management of the staff, management and oversight of various administrative functions, and then the mayor tends to be more politically active," Rosenberg said, who adds that she currently fills both of those roles.
Larson says an administrator would bring in new perspectives, which might be needed.
"I believe we could use a fresh mind into doing things," he said, adding that bringing on that position may influence policy change.
"With a city administrator, you generally look for somebody with a Master's of Public Administration and hopefully with a city the size of Wausau, you can hire somebody with 'x' number of years of prior experience in a city," Johnson said.
The only way the position gets filled at all is through city council discussion, and ultimately budgeting for it.
"There's a lot of time to have this discussion and if the council wants to have it, let's have it," Rosenberg said.
If you live in Wausau and feel the city should or should not pursue a city administrator, Rosenberg says you should contact your alderperson.