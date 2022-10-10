Campaign aims to help food pantries across central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wi (WAOW)-- Several organizations have partnered with Stock the Shelves and Feeding America to help people in Central Wisconsin.
Inflation is at a forty-year-high, and families across Central Wisconsin are looking for some relief.
Pantries like the Salvation Army in Wausau said they're overwhelmed with new faces. They are helping everyone they can and efforts like Stock the Shelves helps them feed families in Marathon County.
"We've been seeing more people that probably have never visited a food pantry before," Ann Chrudinsky, Development Director, Salvation Army said.
Stock the Shelves is an initiative partnering with Feeding America that collects donations to help pantries feed people across central Wisconsin.
In Wausau alone, they help the First Presbyterian Food Pantry, the Neighbors' Place, Blessings That Give Hope, and the Community Action Partnership food pantry.
For those interested in donating to the campaign, check out the Feeding America donation page.