Candidates for Antigo mayor seat discuss platforms

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Antigo has only had one person named as its mayor since 2009, but a challenger is looking to incite some change.
It will be 14-year incumbent Bill Brandt and Terry Brand that will be the primary candidates for the position on the April 4 ballot.
Brand says he is looking to bring an inclusive attitude to the city and turn some stigmas surrounding it around.
"It bothers me when I travel around the state, mention I'm from Antigo, and they talk about, 'Wow, drugs, crime, poor-performing school.' We need to change those things," he said.
But the current mayor says the city is trending in a positive direction, using multiple recent projects as evidence.
"[We're] taking care of our industry, we're taking care of our retail businesses, we've redone our downtown district, and our empty storefronts are down to a minimum again," Brandt said.
He also claims his opponent, who is the chair of the Republican Party of Langlade County, is campaigning on issues that are not based in reality.
"You have to deal with facts and reality and the truth, you can't just wish things were different. Things are as they are, you have to work with what you have," Brandt said.
Brand was asked to respond to this claim, and says he simply wants to be a community advocate first.
I'm about the people and what's best for them and how to best serve the community, and communicating with the community, openly bringing them into council meetings and committee meetings saying, 'What can we best do to serve you better?'" he said.
Both say they are in favor of enhancing housing opportunities for select populations, such as those who are elderly.
They are also encouraging people to make their voices heard by voting.
Both candidates will be involved in a debate on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the city's Northcentral Technical College campus.