Caregiving service opens office in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- There is a new service available for in-home care in the Wausau area.
Cornerstone Caregiving opened its Wausau offices with a ribbon-cutting Thursday, located on North 3rd Street.
Their services stretch within an hour radius of Wausau, and can offer a helping hand to seniors who need a certain type of care.
Officials say there had been a dire need in the Wausau area for expanded care for seniors and veterans.
"It's a huge need in our community, there hasn't really been organizations to our size doing that, and one thing that makes us unique is that we have a veteran contract, so veterans that have served have the ability to access our services at no cost to them," said Jarrett Nickel, the operating director at Cornerstone Caregiving.
They also have locations in the Green Bay and Eau Claire areas.
