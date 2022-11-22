Caring for those with Alzheimer's during the holidays

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- The holidays can be challenging for people dealing with dementia or Alzheimer's in their families.
People with those conditions often find comfort in routines, something that can be disrupted with the holiday season, piling on the stress.
So, to prevent that, try incorporating traditions, routines, or other fond memories into holiday celebrations to help them feel more included and comfortable.
"So, if there's certain foods your family always eats, if there's a certain song that you do, or a religious observance that you do relate to a holiday, make sure that's part f the day, because those long-term memories, those things that they've been doing for decades are the things that really going to help them get in the holiday spirit and feel joy. "said Kate Kahles, Program Manager with the Alzheimer's Association.
The Alzheimer's Association recommends activities that everyone can do together and be sure to brief your family on the situation so everyone can be aware.