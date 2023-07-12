Cause determined in deadly Forest Co. plane crash

FOREST CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- The cause behind a deadly Forest County plane crash has been determined.
The plane went down in the town of Hiles on September 28th of 2021.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined the cause of the crash to be the loss of control in flight.
According to the flight investigation, the probable cause was listed as the pilot's failure to maintain adequate airspeed, which led the plane to stall and spin before crashing into part of the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest.
The plane, a Rockwell International 690B, left the Rhinelander Oneida County Airport around 8:50 a.m.
The purpose of the flight was to get aerial imagery of forest vegetation for the Wisconsin DNR.
Less than 10 minutes later, the aircraft's speed decreased rapidly from 209 knots to 93 in under two minutes.
The plane then descended 500 feet.
Radio transmissions "mayday mayday mayday" and "we're in a spin" were heard before the plane crashed.
The crash killed all three people on board, including 28 year-old pilot Joseph Johnson of Florida, 28 year-old Mike Dickens, and 23 year-old Dominik Faciano, both from Missouri and worked for Surdex Corporation.
NTSB found nothing wrong with the plane to indicate any mechanical malfunction played a role.