Celebration of Life charity softball tournament in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Cancer is a disease that has in some way affected almost everyone on the planet some have had it, some know someone who has had it.
For those at extra innings they choose to celebrate life.
Softball, food trucks, auctions and race cars are all being showcased for the event all to raise awareness for cancer.
All donations will go to local charities to help fight cancer.
"Yesterday was a little bit wet as everybody knows, we literally had a river out here but today’s been great, the crowds are coming out, and we’re going to be out here until about 11 o'clock tonight. So hopefully more folks will come out and enjoy the party that we’re trying to create here." said Executive Director Ted Hartke
The event will end with a ceremony reading the names of loved ones who were lost to the disease.