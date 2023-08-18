Cell phone donation leads to nonprofits benefitting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Just through the act of recycling old cell phones, Cellcom is giving back to Wisconsin nonprofits.
Through its "Green Gifts" intiative, the company is giving out $23,000 to organizations that make a positive impact on the environment.
The money came from people dropping off their old cell phones at their locations, which can be done at any time of year.
Retail sales consultant Christie Xiong says the more people donate, the better it is for everyone involved.
"With the three R's of reduce, reuse, recycle, they're terms that everybody has heard and used. We want to make sure that we do our part and that everyone else does their part too," she said.
In 2022, organizations like Friends of Rib Mountain State Park and Wild Instincts in Rhinelander were Green Gift recipients.
Organizations can apply to be a recipient on Cellcom's website, and applications are due September 21.