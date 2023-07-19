Central Wisconsin Airport adds new airline and direct flight to Orlando

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Travelers in central Wisconsin have another destination option out of Central Wisconsin Airport.
Many travelers from the Badger State have had to fly one of two airlines and connect out of either Chicago or Minneapolis. But in an announcement Wednesday morning at CWA, the airport will be adding nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida, through Avelo Airlines in October.
"Avelo Airlines is coming to Central Wisconsin on October 5th. We're very excited," said Brian Grefe, Airport Director at CWA.
"This is about a large base of people that are right here and getting those people to take trips that they otherwise would've said '"Yeah I don't want to drive two hours to Minneapolis or three hours down to Chicago or have to go to the big headache of an airport,'" said Trevor Yealy, Head of Network Planning at Avelo Airlines. "I want to be able to fly out of my local airport, but there's no service, so I’m just going to avoid the trip."
However, that is all changing in early October of 2023.
Avelo Airlines based out of Houston, Texas is offering weekly direct flights to (MCO) Orlando from CWA.
Flights will come and go every Thursday and Sunday as low as $49/flight.
Orlando is the top destination for travelers out of CWA and it currently isn't provided.
"Orlando is one of our largest bases right now," Yealy said. "We've got three aircraft based in Orlando and that's a natural jumping off point for folks here in the Midwest and the Central Wisconsin region. Easy access point for us to serve both central Florida and the them park capitol of the world but also to get to other places in Florida."
Avelo Airlines started in 2021 and is the newest low-cost service for airlines.
They have a fleet of 15 Boeing 737-800s, which seat 189 passengers and provide services for 45 different locations across 25 states.
Avelo plans to analyze flights out of CWA to MCO to determine an expansion on flights to Orlando as needed.