Central wisconsin business nominated to be the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area winery has been nominated for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
The Sunset Point Winery in Stevens Point launched its single-serve fruit wine pouches over the summer and now is in the running to be named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
The pouch is intended to be used on the beach, in a boat, or just anywhere you don't want glass bottles
"I think it is pretty cool that a business right here in Portage County right here in Stevens Point has made this nomination," Kathy Johnson, Manager and Owner of Sunset Point Winery, said.
Starting Monday, people can go to the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin website to vote for their favorite product until September 27th.
There are currently there are 125 nominees.