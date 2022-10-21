"Central Wisconsin cares": Skaar Family Benefit Saturday at Merrill High School

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Many from around central Wisconsin will come together Saturday to remember 8-year-old Ian Skaar, who died after the vehicle he was riding in, was hit by an alleged drunk driver.
A benefit is being held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Merrill High School where they'll have a benefit to honor his life with 50/50 raffles, silent auctions and other activities.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids with all proceeds from the benefit going to the Skaar family.
A huge turnout is expected with appearances from first responders from around the area and helicopters to be flown over the school.
"It's wonderful. It's very heartwarming," said Mary Meyerhoff, former co-worker of Ian's Father, Tom. "It says that, you know, central Wisconsin cares. They care what happens in their community."
For those who won't be able to make the benefit, there is a GoFundMe page to donate to the family as well as a MealTrain page.