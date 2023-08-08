Central Wisconsin Children's Museum hosting 'Escape the Museum' fundraiser on Aug. 15

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The Central Wisconsin Children's Museum is offering a unique way to support children's learning while testing your own puzzle solving skills.
In one week, on August 15, they'll be hosting the 'Escape the Museum' event, which is something they have never done before.
The museum is partnering with local business, Stevens Point Tactical Escape 101, to bring authenticity to the event, which is open to anyone age four and up. However, organizers want to stress it will also offer elements for adults to enjoy, as it is designed to challenge all who are involved.
For the museum, this event is important in so many ways.
"It's really critical that we get participation for this fundraiser because in the summer we definitely see some of our admissions get lower because people are outside enjoying the weather." Explained Executive Director Kristy Stacy. "So it's really important that we get teams signed up and that the museum is supported through this fundraiser."
Seventy-five percent of all the money raised during the event goes directly to the museum, and they hope this opportunity brings many new people through the door to experience all they have to offer for children across Central Wisconsin.
Sports are limited, as each group will be given one hour to complete the escape room, but reservations can made by clicking HERE.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the cost of $300 per group. Group sizes can be up to 12 participants, providing an opportunity for some cost sharing, and if needed, there are partial scholarships available as well.
For more information on if you qualify for scholarship, contact Kristy at 715-496-3536 or Kristy@cwchildrensmuseum.org. You can also support the museum by participating in their year-round STEM classes on Wednesdays and art classes on Fridays or visiting them during Levitt AMP at Pfiffner Park.