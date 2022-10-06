Central Wisconsin group collects hurricane relief donations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Living so far from Florida it can be difficult to know how to help the hurricane victims, but Thursday through Saturday you can lend a helping hand.
There will be collection sites in Wausau, Greenfield, Marshfield, and Kenosha.
You can donate everything from flashlights and batteries to pet food and cleaning supplies.
One of the organizers of the event used to live in Fort Meyers Beach before moving back to the Northwoods in Wisconsin. When she saw the devastation caused from the hurricane, she knew she had to help.
"We've got one truck going down we might be able to fill two. This is not going to change people's lives, I know that. This is saying hey we see you and we're here to help," said Collection Organizer Danielle Neureuther.
The semi-truck will leave on Sunday to deliver the items to Fort Meyers Beach, Florida.
Neureuther is working with businesses and friends in Florda to coordinate distribution once the items arrive.
"The island is all small businesses. Think mom and pop restaurants and bars that have been in business 60,70 years, third generation, and they have nothing left," Neureuther said.
You can find drop- off locations and a list of needed items below.
Wausau: Spectrum Insurance Group- 815 S. 24th Ave. Donations accepted Thursday through Saturday from 11-4.
Greenfield: Ridge Community Church 4500 S. 108th St. Donations are accepted Monday through Friday 11-6, Saturday from 10-3, and Sunday from 8:30-11:30.
Kenosha: 6803 152nd Ave. donations needed before Friday.
Marshfield: Wyler's Convenience Store- 2005 N. and Central, and Merit Electric- 406 E. Depot St. Donations needed by noon on Friday.
Needed items:
- Baby food, diapers
- Home repair tools
- Tarps
- Water, sports drinks
- Batteries
- Snacks
- Non-perishable food items
- Flashlights
- Plates, bowls, utensils
- Hygiene items
- Pet food
- Cleaning items
- Socks and underwear
- New empty gas cans
- Generators