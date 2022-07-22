Central Wisconsin is on pace for their goal of recruits, but the U.S. is expected to be behind

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Central Wisconsin is bucking the nationwide trend when it comes to young people to join the military.
Over the next two years, military leaders expect to be short 40-thousand recruits.
They blame lack of awareness about the benefits serving provides.
In Central Wisconsin a staff sergeant says they're on pace to meet their recruiting goal thanks to education and support from the community.
"We kind of go out of our way specifically to be involved in the community because this is our community too," said Staff Sgt. James Raines.
"The people are amazing here so we're trying to get out and talk to people not only to let them know what we have to offer, but just to be apart of the community," said Raines.
If you are interested in Armed Services visit their website.