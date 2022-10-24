Central Wisconsin law enforcement agencies compete for K-9 grant

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Law enforcement agencies across the badger state are competing for a $15,000 grant for their K-9 department.
In our area, Marshfield, Rhinelander, Nekoosa and Plover police departments are featured. And Vilas, Wood and Price County Sherriff's offices have dogs in the competition.
Marshfield PD's two K-9s, ZsoZso and Rika, are competing. Their Chief of Police, Jody Guerink, said this money impacts their furry friends.
"All of this money helps fund that program. Our dogs have been absolutely awesome," Guerink said. "We've used them in a lot of different areas in our department and community, so keeping this program going is well worth the time and money."
Both animals are dual-purpose dogs. They are trained to sniff out people and drugs and trained for bite work.
For those interested in voting on your favorite K-9, check out their website.
Voters can cast their entry once a day, from now until Halloween.