Changes are coming to Girl Scout offices and camps through central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A long-running Girl Scout office in Marathon County will soon see some changes.
Several offices and camps are closing across central Wisconsin, but the organization is also looking to bring in new locations and experiences for the girls involved.
A release from the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) said the organization will be closing its office at the Scout Center in Schofield and moving into the camp Del O'Claire.
A director with the GSNWGL said the relocation will help the scouts continue their mission.
"In order for our bigger plan to come together, we have to make some changes. Part of that change is getting out of that lease and moving our offices here to camp Del O'Claire, " said Gwen Taylor, Program and Inclusion Director with GSNWGL. "We will also be adding on to this property (camp Del O'Claire) to make a girl scout experience center. "
The relocation will be complete by December 2023.
Taylor said the nonprofit will also sell part of camp Sacagawea in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Girl Scout experience will be growing at Birch Trails in Irma. Due to the location of the campsites to the nonprofit's council regions, Birch Trails will become a flagship site for the GSNWGL.