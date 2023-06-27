 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Charity golf event in Marshfield raises money for Alzheimer's

  • Updated
  • 0

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — More than 6 million Americans live with some form of dementia.

It's one of the leading causes of death in the elderly.

Among those killed due to the disease was Roger Arnoldy, leaving a hole in the hearts of those left behind. 

fore roger 1

"My father passed away from dementia in 2012, and I wanted to do something in his honor," said Nick Arnoldy who runs Fore Roger, a charity golf tournament. 

While it was a day of fun and golfing Tuesday at RiverEdge Golf Course, it was also a day to raise awareness, and remember those impacted by Alzheimer's.

He said he started the tournament five years ago in order to help raise money to help end the deadly disease, and to honor his father. 

While the disease takes a toll on our emotions, it also comes at huge costs.

In 2023 alone the Alzheimer's Association reports it will cost the nation more than $345,000,000. Arnoldy's organization has raised over $100,000 for Alzheimer's awareness.

fore roger 2

The disease doesn't care who it affects, from cashiers to NFL quarterbacks.

"This charity golf tournament for Alzheimer's, and dementia is kind of close to my heart. My dad died 3 years ago on the 4th of July from from dementia and some other complications," said Don Majkowski, former Packers QB and member of the Green Bay Packer Hall of Fame.

