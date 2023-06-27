Charity golf event in Marshfield raises money for Alzheimer's

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — More than 6 million Americans live with some form of dementia.
It's one of the leading causes of death in the elderly.
Among those killed due to the disease was Roger Arnoldy, leaving a hole in the hearts of those left behind.
"My father passed away from dementia in 2012, and I wanted to do something in his honor," said Nick Arnoldy who runs Fore Roger, a charity golf tournament.
While it was a day of fun and golfing Tuesday at RiverEdge Golf Course, it was also a day to raise awareness, and remember those impacted by Alzheimer's.
He said he started the tournament five years ago in order to help raise money to help end the deadly disease, and to honor his father.
While the disease takes a toll on our emotions, it also comes at huge costs.
In 2023 alone the Alzheimer's Association reports it will cost the nation more than $345,000,000. Arnoldy's organization has raised over $100,000 for Alzheimer's awareness.
The disease doesn't care who it affects, from cashiers to NFL quarterbacks.
"This charity golf tournament for Alzheimer's, and dementia is kind of close to my heart. My dad died 3 years ago on the 4th of July from from dementia and some other complications," said Don Majkowski, former Packers QB and member of the Green Bay Packer Hall of Fame.