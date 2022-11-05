Checking smoke alarms ahead of daylight saving time

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Daylight Saving Time will turn back the clocks on Sunday, and the American Red Cross says it's also a good reminder to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Experts say that you should have a 2 minute fire escape if a house goes up in flames, but without a functioning smoke alarm, you're losing time to safely exit.
"There will be a little button that will say push and hold to test. You want to make sure you press and hold that for a second or two. Release and that alarm will of off and it should beep," said Timothy Davis of the American Red Cross. "If it doesn't beep, you want to make sure you're checking your batter and replacing your batter if necessary."
Davis also mentions that you should test the alarm twice to make sure. If the detector doesn't beep for a second test, a new batter or alarm is necessary.