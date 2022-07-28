Children's Museum encourages outdoor play for area kids

ROTHSCHILD, WI. (WAOW) -- Thursday's already-nice temperatures felt even better for kids in Rothschild Thursday thanks to a pop-up splash pad, courtesy of Riverside Fire Department.
It was all part of the Children's Museum's outdoor play day, giving area kids a chance to get out and get some exercise with friends their age.
Museum officials said it's all a part of their philosophy that focuses on learning through play.
"We like to have children play that's how they learn best, and we feel they learn outside," Events Coordinator for the Greater Wausau Children's Museum, Melanie Guckenberg, said.
The museum is featuring more outdoor events throughout August, all of which are listed on their website.