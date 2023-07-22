Christmas in July charity event back for a 9th year

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday was a very Merry Christmas for kids at the Marshfield Children's Hospital, with Santa coming to town a bit early.
Christmas in July is a charity that collects toys for kids at Marshfield Children's Hospital.
During the event, local motorcycle riders served as Santa elves and helped unload the truck. The event started at Harley Davidson in Wausau and the elves road their bikes all the way to Marshfield Children's Hospital.
Greg Cemke, founder of the Christmas in July Charity, says seeing the children smile makes events like this worth it.
"Hundreds of Harley Davidson people came with us and we visited the kids and we bring kids all these toys and the children love the bikes and we come just to put smiles on their faces," said Cemke.
If you would like to participate, check out their Facebook page for more information.