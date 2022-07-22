CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- The 8th annual Christmas in July Charity Ride is this Saturday.
The charity collects toys for Marshfield Children's Hospital and also raises funds for special projects.
For the full schedule of events, click here.
