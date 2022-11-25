Christmas tree farms create family tradition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With Thanksgiving behind and the holiday season in front, families are hitting the Christmas tree farms to find the perfect tree for that holiday cheer.
One family has been going to Newby's Evergreen Farm every year, bringing in tradition from their own childhood.
Rachel Liptack has been going out to farms and cutting her own Christmas tree with her family since she was a young girl.
"yeah, that was a special memory just being able to come out here with my family and pick a tree it's just a nice memory." said Liptack.
Now, she wants to create the same memories with her own children.
"It's definitely a good memory for the kids to come out here every single year and be able to cut our own tree down, take it home and decorate it together." said Liptack.
At Newby's, they said they just want to help families create those special memories and traditions.
"It's not necessarily the trees, it's seeing them come out and doing something as a family, doing something that is old fashioned and traditional." said Becky Ottoman, owner, "I love seeing the kids grow year to year, I love seeing them excited about Christmas and the tree they're going to be getting."
Despite prices having risen about 5% since last year due to inflation, they're trying to keep prices affordable so families can still experience a bit of holiday magic.
"Just because this is a family run business and we wanna make sure it's still affordable for people." said Ottoman.
They said at the end of the day, whether it's a real or fake tree, Christmas is all about family, and cherishing those around you.