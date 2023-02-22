Chronic Wasting Disease found in record number of counties in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - State officials are tracking a record number of Wisconsin counties testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The record, 31 counties reported positive results in at least one deer in the 2022 hunt.
The DNR said about the same number of deer were tested in 2021 to 2022, and they're urging all hunters to make sure to test their deer before bringing them home.
"As you're moving between locations whether it's between a home or a cabin for example for where you're hunting," said Mandy Kamps, Wildlife Health Conservation Specials at the Wisconsin DNR. "Making sure hunting equipment is clean, there isn't any mud or dirt that could possible be transporting any of those CWD prions."
They said there are multiple reasons for the increase.