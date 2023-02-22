 Skip to main content
...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this
afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
Chronic Wasting Disease found in record number of counties in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - State officials are tracking a record number of Wisconsin counties testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

The record, 31 counties reported positive results in at least one deer in the 2022 hunt. 

The DNR said about the same number of deer were tested in 2021 to 2022, and they're urging all hunters to make sure to test their deer before bringing them home. 

"As you're moving between locations whether it's between a home or a cabin for example for where you're hunting," said Mandy Kamps, Wildlife Health Conservation Specials at the Wisconsin DNR. "Making sure hunting equipment is clean, there isn't any mud or dirt that could possible be transporting any of those CWD prions."

They said there are multiple reasons for the increase.

