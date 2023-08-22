Church parking lot potentially on top of tribal burial ground

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Community Presbyterian Church in Lac du Flambeau has been standing since 1872, but it may have more history to it than initially thought.
Parts of the church's parking lot have been dug up and placed behind barricades, with human remains being detected underneath.
"The church having a little bit of a sinkhole, that made it apparent that there could possibly be something under there," said Steve Schunk, an elder with the church.
Currently, there are three spots that have been tested where tribal graves could be located, with a cemetery sitting just feet away that belongs to the tribe.
The search process officially began last week.
"The church acknowledges that this is tribal property that the church is allowed to use on a revocable agreement, as long as we are a church here," Schunk said.
According to a statement from the Tribe, on-site parking will be limited as testing continues.
The church's re-sale shop will also be closed until further notice, since it is behind the barricades and on tribal ground.
Church-goers can also utilize the parking lot at St. Anthony Catholic Church, which is located across the street.
"We appreciate the fact that the tribe has been very communicative with us and very willing to work with us so that we can keep functioning as a church, but at the same time we can be respectful and facilitate their discovery as well," Schunk said.
He also says being respectful of their neighbors fits in with part of the church's mission statement.
The timetable for the search is unknown, as well as how it will affect church operations long-term.
News 9 did reach out to the Tribe asking how it will handle its side of the process, but said it has no further comment.