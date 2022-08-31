Citing safety, schools looking for crossing guards

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) - Schools across Central Wisconsin are sharing a concern: They don't have dedicated crossing guards to keep students safe as they gear up to head back to the classroom.
"The public is realizing that you don't - you don't realize the importance of a crossing guard until it's not there," explained Dan Pelot, a School Resource Officer for Wisconsin Rapids.
Police departments and schools - including Rapids and Kronenwetter - are struggling to man their streets, forcing them to take police officers off patrol.
"A lot of police officers are short, too, and it takes them off the road. So if they get called away, it could leave a crossing open," explained Pelot.
The Wisconsin Rapids School District is still looking to fill a full-time position, while Kronenwetter wants someone to fill their morning shift.
"As you know, most people who are doing crossing guard duties, are not doing it for the money," said Chief Terry McHugh of the Kronenwetter Police Department." There doing it because they're service oriented, and they wanna help out the kids."
Job duties entail helping kids cross the street during busy morning- and afternoon traffic hours.
Pay starts around $13/hour.
Ultimately, though, Chief McHugh says its a matter of keeping kids safe.
"We find that our crossing guards develop a great rapport with our kids. its amazing how many compliments I get from citizens who love our crossing guards."