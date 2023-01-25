Citizens recognized for outstanding deeds

Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH DAYBREAK ON THURSDAY... Occasional light snow will continue overnight, then taper off toward daybreak. Additional accumulations of around an inch can be expected, with a couple inches in northwest Vilas County. Temperatures will be below freezing, so any untreated roads, bridges or overpasses will remain snow covered and slippery. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions through at least daybreak Thursday, especially on untreated secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.