Citizens recognized for outstanding deeds

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WOAW) -- The Stevens Point Police Department recognized outstanding citizens on Wednesday.
Whether it was helping rescue a child trapped in a hot car, or providing police with vital information, many good deeds were awarded.
12-year-old Asher Ball and his ten-year-old brother Hunter were biking to the Soo Line Steam Locomotive on Monroe Street on July 3rd of 2022.
It was a frequent trip for the boys, they go there often to play train conductor, but that morning, they noticed something wasn't quite right.
"We found out that someone broke a window, vandalized it," said Hunter Ball.
Broken glass and splintered wood were scattered across the floor, disaster was brought to their beloved hangout.
"I was very mad and sad because that's my favorite train and the only train we can go inside of ," said Hunter.
They quickly sprung to action, locating a nearby police officer and informing her of the damage.
"Then we saw a police car parked right next to it, so we went to the car but the police wasn't there, and so we waited for them and they were coming as we told her," said Hunter.
"and we told her around the time we think they did it in," said Asher.
Thanks to the information they provided, police were able to identify the culprits and the boys were awarded recognition coins for their efforts.
"We can't be everywhere all the time, we rely on citizens often to help us out whether it's providing us information or just doing a good deed and helping out another citizen, we appreciate that," said Lt. Joe Johnson with the Stevens Point Police Department.
Wednesday night, they were publicly recognized for their deeds, along with four others. It showed that good deeds can be done no matter how big or small you are.
"whatever happens in the dark always comes to light," said Asher.
And they have a message for other kids out there.
"Always be good kids no matter what," said Hunter.