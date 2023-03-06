City approves garage conversion

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Garage conversions were up for debate in Stevens Point Monday night.
The Stevens Point city plan commission met Monday to discuss approving a request to turn a detached garage into a two bed one bath living quarter.s
The city recently passed an ordinance that allows property owners to make an alternative dwelling unit (ADU).
Now, the owner of one home wants to do just that with her detached garage, to help her family.
"The primary reason I'm making this request is for in-laws, my parents are aging, we are looking for options for caring for them as they age, this offers an opportunity for them to have this," said Susan Schuller.
But not everyone is in favor of the conversion, and expressed concern over the dwelling eventually becoming something else.
"If allowed it will be what I call a shack in the back, which would ultimately become a rental property," said Nancy R.
Others said an ADU is fitting, considering the property overlooks the lake.
"In this situation, it's a perfect situation for an ADU, because it's not affecting anybody else's backyard," said one resident.
Those against it argued it would open up a door for landlords to create something out of nothing.
"All a landlord has to do is prop up the sagging beams, throw a rug down on the concrete floor, and run an extension cord from the student rental house to the garage and they're in business," said Nancy R.
The request was approved unanimously by the commission, renovations are expected to take 12 to 18 months.