 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures are expected.

* WHERE...Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Lincoln, Langlade,
Marathon, Wood and Portage Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Several hours of sub-freezing temperatures will likely
kill cold-sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing
could also be damaged.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of cold temperatures and
frost is likely tomorrow night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Anyone wishing to preserve cold-sensitive outdoor plants should
protect them tonight and again tomorrow night.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes
they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those
that have in-ground sprinkler systems should cover above-ground
pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

City Council approves grant funding for fire department

  • Updated
  • 0
Wausau Fire

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Fire Department will be getting some new hires. 

Tuesday night, the city council approved grant funding for the fire department.

The more than 3 million dollar grant will help the department hire nine new full-time firefighter positions beginning next year. 

It will help sustain those positions for three years, something Fire Chief Bob Barteck said will help get them to full staff and meet the workload, following an increase in calls. 

"We've had more than triple our call volume response, and our responsibility that we have to this community has really changed in the past 53 years." said Chief Robert Barteck. 

He said now, upping their full time staff to a crew of over 70, they'll be ready to tackle any challenge thrown their way. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you