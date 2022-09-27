City Council approves grant funding for fire department

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures are expected. * WHERE...Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Wood and Portage Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Several hours of sub-freezing temperatures will likely kill cold-sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could also be damaged. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of cold temperatures and frost is likely tomorrow night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone wishing to preserve cold-sensitive outdoor plants should protect them tonight and again tomorrow night. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&