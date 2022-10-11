City Council tables proposal to landmark John Marshall Elementary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- John Marshall Elementary School will not be landmarked as a historic site, at least for now.
The Lamont Street school has been an important part of Wausau's community since 1923, something the Historic Commission is desperate to protect, asking the City Council to landmark the building as a historic property.
It's an action the Wausau School District said will hamper their ability to upgrade their facilities.
"You decision this evening may impact the district's ability to create the interior environment that we need for our students in the future." said Amanda Patterson, Principal at John Marshall.
The Historic Preservation Commission said the changes the district could make to the building in the future could be damaging.
"It is not in our intention to stand in the way of providing the best educational opportunities for our children and a great work environment for our teachers, however, we do seek to protect this building from destruction." said Christine Martins, of the Historic Preservation Commission.
The city council did vote to table that decision for a month, allowing both the Historic Commission and the school district to reach out to families, neighbors, and others who may be impacted by the decision.