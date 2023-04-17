City council votes no to term limit revisions in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- No changes will come for term limits for elected officials in Stevens Point, for both mayor and alderpersons.
The Stevens Point city council voted to deny changes that would put a limit on term length.
The council discussing the matter at length on Monday, with many commenting on how important it is to allow others to have a shot at governing the city.
"We shouldn't hold onto our power so strongly that we think that we are the only people who can ever make a difference in the world, and we should actually be working to build capacity and opportunity in other people to find their voice so they can serve," said Meleesa Johnson, Alder for the 5th District and Council President.
The council also voted on term limits for alders. Some said while term limits are understandable at the national level, when it comes to local, it's all about someone you trust.
"On the other hand, if your district really appreciates the job you're doing, they should have an opportunity to continue to return you to office as long as they appreciate the job that you do for them," said Mary Kneebone, Alder for the 7th District.
The council voted to deny changes made to any existing terms.
They did debate for some time, and said this was a very difficult decision, and at the end of the day, they want everyone's voices to be heard.