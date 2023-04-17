 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Monday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

City council votes no to term limit revisions in Stevens Point

  • Updated
  • 0
Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- No changes will come for term limits for elected officials in Stevens Point, for both mayor and alderpersons. 

The Stevens Point city council voted to deny changes that would put a limit on term length.

The council discussing the matter at length on Monday, with many commenting on how important it is to allow others to have a shot at governing the city. 

"We shouldn't hold onto our power so strongly that we think that we are the only people who can ever make a difference in the world, and we should actually be working to build capacity and opportunity in other people to find their voice so they can serve," said Meleesa Johnson, Alder for the 5th District and Council President.
 
The council also voted on term limits for alders. Some said while term limits are understandable at the national level, when it comes to local, it's all about someone you trust. 
 
"On the other hand, if your district really appreciates the job you're doing, they should have an opportunity to continue to return you to office as long as they appreciate the job that you do for them," said Mary Kneebone, Alder for the 7th District.
 
The council voted to deny changes made to any existing terms.
 
They did debate for some time, and said this was a very difficult decision, and at the end of the day, they want everyone's voices to be heard. 
 
 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

Tags

