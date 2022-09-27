City Council votes to approve Wausau Mall Project Agreement

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tuesday was a big night for Wausau, after nearly an hour and a half of public comment, the Common Council voted to approve the agreement for the Wausau Mall Project.
Dozens of community members packed the conference room in the City Hall for their chance to speak in support of the project, including Lukas Lindner, who said the project is critical for the future of Wausau's workforce.
"The talent's standing right under your nose, they're standing right behind me." said Lindner.
He said not only will the proposed project attract young working professionals, but keep those who are already here.
"This project, this community moving forward is a reason for them to stay."
He believes they are the driving force behind the community.
"These are the people that go to the farmers market and support small businesses on Saturday mornings, these are the people that volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club, these are the people that grow this community." said Lindner.
Supporters said the multimillion dollar project could save the culture and the people in it.
"We all face a tough decision too, and that's staying here, we all have opportunities in much larger cities, friends in other cities, and the only thing holding us here is our love for this city."
Business owners also said this project's approval is essential to bringing the community back to life.
"These businesses need you help, we can do this together, but we need your help." said one community member.
They said a vote for the project is an investment in Wausau's future.
"These people who have businesses here, large and small, have invested in Wausau, every one of them, and now we need your hep to invest in Wausau, to help them."
After a nearly four hour meeting, the agreement was approved.
The development is projected to take around five to six years to complete.
For more information regarding the plans, click here.