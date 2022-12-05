City looks to change definition of 'family' to address housing needs

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Stevens Point is looking for a way to make housing more inclusive, to do that, they're talking about changing the definition of family.
The current definition as defined in the housing zoning code restricts single family homes to one family or owner and one unrelated person.
For example, more than two friends can't live together, or an unmarried couple wouldn't be able to live with someone else to offset costs.
In the midst of the affordable housing crisis, housing officials said addressing this issue now is crucial.
"This is the only solution we can put into place now, for our neighbors who are unhoused, this is it." said Jane Johnson, of District 8.
The proposed changes would increase the number of unrelated people permitted to live in a home from two to three, a proposal they hope increases the opportunities for unsheltered people or students to be able to live and rent.
But not everyone was in agreement with the proposal, some concerned about a renting house situation getting out of control.
"Please do not give me another rooming house in my neighborhood, spare any of us of the further permanent damage to our older, fragile housing stock, by encouraging more home conversions to rentals." said one concerned citizen.
Others expressed concern over possible investor and landlord negligence.
"If you take neighborhoods, particularly around Stevens Point or around the north side of town, and you allow more of the homes to go from owner occupied to investor-owned properties, we are going to have a deterioration of the neighborhood." said another concerned citizen.
The housing task force said they understand people's concern, and they're asking people to be compassionate.
"This is volatile and emotional, we're talking about people's property which they've put a lot of money and time into, but not everybody's had that opportunity, this is about just trying to care." said Melisa Johnson, District 5.
After two hours of public comment, the council ultimately decided to send the discussion back to staff for further revision on possible solutions.