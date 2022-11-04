City of Wausau 'infuriated' by new water treatment facility's continued delays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The City of Wausau is not happy with contractors and engineers over yet more delays in the new drinking water treatment facility.
In a press release from The City of Wausau on Friday stated: Wausau Water Works are uniformly infuriated by the delays in the construction of the new Drinking Water Treatment Facility (DWTF).
The Wausau Water Works Commission at their Nov. 1 meeting held a closed session discussion with legal counsel to provide a complete update on the project and the city’s full options under the contract.
The city extended the previous contract deadline from August 16 to October 4 and the proposal was made again to extend the contract date due to Miron’s inability to manage their contract with the city and complete the work.
This agreed upon schedule starts running the new facility once again beginning November 11.
The press release states: In October the contractors and engineers began startup of the facility meaning they were attempting to run the facility 24/7 to demonstrate it is meeting specifications. The facility did not perform and some of the treatment processes did not meet specifications.
There were a number of mechanical issues that prevented a complete startup of the facility, and the contract substantial completion date of October 4 will need to be extended.
To date the city has assessed over $250,000 in liquidated damages to the Contractor which are currently being used to cover the city’s additional cost to manage the project beyond its original completion dates. This project is of utmost priority for the city and utility in order to provide improved quality of water to the residents further reducing any potential health risks."