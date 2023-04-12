City of Wausau votes to heighten security at City Hall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau's City Hall will no longer be an accessible building open to the public.
The city council voted on Tuesday to remodel the entrance to include bullet resistant glass and a controlled access point.
WSAU Radio spoke to council officials and they said while this isn't the most ideal situation, it's a necessary one.
"People's actions have caused this, either here or elsewhere, and we're living in a society where we have to admit that not everyone who comes to city hall is necessarily happy about things and they don't always leave happy either," said Alder Lisa Rasmussen.
Mayor Katie Rosenberg stated there have been multiple instances where people have been arrested in her office, and police said this move is to prevent a tragedy from occurring.