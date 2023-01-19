City of Wausau wins award for rebuilding the former Ponderosa Motel

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The City of Wausau is receiving the Audrey Nelson Award from the National Community Development Association for their work on what is now Ross Ave. Apartments.
The city purchased the property in 2019 after it caught fire. Through the city's grant fund, they were able to tear the motel down where new apartments were built including some low-income and handicap accessible units.
The city is proud of what they were able to make of it.
"Anytime, winning an award is amazing," said Tammy Stratz, Community Developer for the City of Wausau. "I think the great part is that we get to showcase this project and show that other communities can do the same thing."
Five of the 16 units are low income, which are currently occupied.
Stratz said that there are several other units still available that are not low income.