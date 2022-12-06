City terminate Riverlife condo project

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Wausau is looking to end a housing agreement with the Riverlife Condo Project.
That project has not even broken ground, and developers haven't even bought the land.
The agreement with the developers, known as Riverlife Condos LLC first began in 2020, with the promise of a multi-unit condo complex, and an amphitheater, but those plans were cut short.
After multiple delays and changes to the plans, the city's excitement started to dim.
"So as we went down the road, obviously the first thing to go was the amphitheater we were not happy with that and then through two iterations of the agreement there's been more time and more time, and fewer and fewer units." said Lisa Rasmussen, Alderperson.
In August, a third amendment was made to the agreement, which would give the developers until November 1st to purchase the land necessary.
"We came out of our last closed session, and you know we gave a third amendment, we said, this is the better method, get this done, we wanna build this together, let's get going, we don't wanna see a fourth request." said Rasmussen.
It's a requirement they failed to make, pushing the city's Economic Development Commitee to cut the project down.
"We're past that point, you know I think we've lost faith that this can be done in a timely manner." said Rasmussen.
As far as the future of the land goes, they said there's no rush.
"We're not in a hurry to redevelop that area, we wanna see it done correctly." said Randy Fifrick, Economic Development Director for the city of Wausau, "Hopefully in the next two years, three years, we'll see a really nice project on the site."
For now, the committee has turned their sights towards a new apartment complex project they're working on with a different developer, they hope to have solid plans in the coming months.
This decision to end the agreement still needs to go to the city council next week.