Clearing snow a livelihood for some in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As everyone cleans up from our most recent snowstorm, some do it begrudgingly, but for others, like Brady Marten, it's their job.
He got excited there was going to be snow this week, but some numbers he saw made him worried.
"We were happy at six [inches], but as soon as it said 12, that's kind of a scary number," he said.
Marten is the owner of Wisconsin Turf Pros, and has been for multiple years, where he has several clients that expect him to clear snow off their property, some of which at the first sign of an inch fallen.
"Since 10:30 [Wednesday] night, I've been in the truck here," he said Thursday afternoon, adding he still had a few more places to be before finally calling it a day.
Like several others in his line of work, he's responsible for his own equipment, having to replace multiple parts lately to his truck and plow setup.
"Last week we needed a salt [machine] and it didn't work so I ran around this entire parking lot with a bucket of salt. It took about an hour to salt the whole thing but with that it takes about 10 minutes," Marten recalled.
Struggles aside, he says this line of work is something he's passionate about, since there's value in helping people who need it and there's an art to moving several inches of wet snow.
"A lot of those loaders will push it, but if you're using trucks, the truck is not going to like 6-7 inches of wet, heavy snow. You want to hit it at least at that 3 inch mark," Marten said.
Plus, it's something you can look at and feel proud of if you do a good job.
"It's satisfying to watch it go from 7 inches of snow to walkable," he said.
Helping people out in this way does not require owning your own business, but you can make money clearing driveways using a service called Quikplow.
"It's a service that matches someone that is in need of snow removal with someone that has the ability to provide the snow removal service," said Ryan Crawley, the co-founder of Quikplow.
Jobs on Quikplow are done through a mobile app, and it's looking for people to register to become a service provider in Central Wisconsin.
However you do it, clearing snow might be a way you can make someone's day around the holidays.