Clearing snow a livelihood for some in Central Wisconsin

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW WILL RETURN TO CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN LATE TONIGHT... A swath of steady light snow will return to central and north- central Wisconsin later this evening into the overnight hours. While the snow will not be heavy, 1 to 2 inches of accumulations will be possible by the start of the Friday morning commute. Be sure to give extra time for your morning commute and drive with caution should roads become slippery or snow covered.