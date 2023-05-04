Closing of SANE programs continues to impact sexual assault victims

WISCONSIN (WAOW)-- Every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted and every nine minutes that person is a child, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). When the worst happens, survivors need access to medical care.
When a sexual assault survivor arrives at a hospital, they are seen by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE). These nurses perform an examination that is vital to criminal investigations, but their presence is dwindling in central Wisconsin.
In December 2022, Desirae Heinemann's saw that firsthand after she said she was raped. About 24 hours after the attack, she went to Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Heinemann was then told they did not have a SANE program and she would have to go to another Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) hospital location in Weston for assistance. The workers offered her a ride to the hospital through a local shelter but that was a trip she did not want to take with a stranger.
Never in a million years did Desirae believe she would be attacked. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) found in a 2015 study that one in five women report experiencing completed or attempted rape in their lifetime.
"I felt so torn, I was like, 'Oh my God, this is what breaks me, this what kills the Des (Desirae) inside, she's gone now,'" Heinemann said.
In the end, Desirae traveled over 40 miles to receive a sexual assault examination.
"They told me to go to Weston, I had just gotten off work that morning and I was like I haven't eaten yet, I was shaken, I hadn't eaten," Heinemann said. "They told me I didn't have time to grab something to eat.. so we had to rush to Weston so we could be there in the time frame that was allowed for the SANE nurses."
Back in November 2022, Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield consolidated its SANE program to the Weston location. A statement from the hospital explains their sexual assault nurses do not fill the role full-time, and instead do other jobs and respond to sexual assaults when needed.
That need, according to MCHS is in Weston, where they saw 85 more cases in 2022 than the Marshfield location. According to MCHS in 2022 the Weston location saw 122 cases compared to 37 cases in Marshfield. a statement by the Health System said, "Industry standard suggests a SANE nurse should be doing six cases per year to maintain competence. The low volume of cases in Marshfield presented a challenge for the program to offer the regular caseload needed to be a SANE nurse."
In a statement to News 9, MCHS said, "Everyone who comes to the emergency department in Marshfield, Stevens Point or other hospitals in the region will receive the necessary medical care, and if additional testing is needed, we will work with them and their families to transition to a hospital where SANE testing can occur. This is common practice throughout the state. The goal is to make sure they receive the care they need."
But that change came as a shock to Carmen Vazquez, a former Nurse Practitioner with the SANE program at Marshfield Clinic Health System. In Vazquez's opinion, the SANE program is still needed in Marshfield.
"If there is nowhere for them to go, there are no services to be offered," Vazquez said. "...Even when you do go to law enforcement there still needs to be a multidisciplinary team of forensic nurses and patient advocates where these people can go. If they were missing a piece of the puzzle, that's a huge piece of the puzzle, that could potentially save this person's life in the future."
Needing to make the trip to get that care is one Desirae nearly didn't do, and only got through it with the support of her ex-husband.
"We ended up taking his truck to Weston but to be quite frank with you... if Dan wasn't there, I would have said '"Screw it and went back home,'" Heinemann said.
Amy Riegert, a SANE Coordinator with Aspirus takes the approach of trauma-informed care when with a survivor. This form of treatment she says gives the survivor their autonomy back by giving them full control of how the exam goes.
"What is interesting about this type of exam is the patient is in complete control and they can decide what they would like to do or not do," Riegert said. "For example, if they would like me to take a picture of their left arm, but not their right arm, that is totally their right, and I will respect their wishes and honor their choices."
Heinemann's assault weighed heavily on her, impacting every aspect of her day-to-day life. She is speaking out because she wants to see a change happen to make sure other women don't have the same experience.
"Ideally the decision the Clinic made, I hope they backtrack that, I hope they take that back, and I hope they take they bring SANE nurses back to Marshfield," Heinemann said.
It has been almost six months since there was an active SANE program in Marshfield, but in June the Healthfirst Clinic with the help of their employee, Carmen Vazquez, will be offering SANE services, bringing the program back to Marshfield once again.
"I could not be more excited," Vazquez said. "We have had so much support as far as local law enforcement and advocacy centers. We are all ready for it (the SANE program) to come back to Wood County."
If you have been assaulted or need more information, call 211 for help and resources. The United Way's 211 will be able to direct callers to sexual assault resources in their area.