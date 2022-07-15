Colby Cheese Days underway, celebrating 56th year

COLBY, Wis. (WAOW) -- One of the driving forces that’s kept Colby Cheese Days going for more than a half century is right in the name: Colby cheese.
However, it's not just the cheese that has people coming to this annual event.
Food and drinks, carnival rides, and lawnmower races could be seen lining First Street for several blocks Friday.
There will be a car show on Saturday as well as a concert that's expected to draw hundreds.
Colby city council member Dan Hederer says there’s a charm to a celebration like this that has kept it going for years.
Sunday’s festivities include a parade and even a cheese curd throwing competition.
