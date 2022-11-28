Cold-weather clothing drive underway in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you have extra winter gear, it could help people in the Rhinelander area stay warm.
The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce has begun its collection campaign called "Big Bundle Up," after a statewide program by the same name was discontinued for this year.
Officials are asking for any warm gear, from hats and mittens to boots and winter coats.
Anything dropped off can either be gently used or purchased new.
You can drop off your items at the Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce or at Northland Insurance Agency through January 2.