Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood set to perform in Wausau on Sunday

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Two improv legends are performing in Wausau this weekend.
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of the Scared Scriptless show are returning to the Grand Theater on Sunday. The show is interactive and similar to another show they are involved with, Whose Line is it Anyway.
Mochrie told News 9 there are plenty of opportunities for audience participation. If you want to be one of the lucky ones picked, Mochrie said they never choose the person screaming "pick me" and jumping up and down. Instead, they tend to find someone they think won't freeze on stage and will play along with the bit.
"We always have a fun show (in Wausau)," Mochrie said. "The audience is always fun and receptive. The volunteers are always game and fun, so we always look forward to going back. "
Scared Scriptless will take place Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theater in Wausau. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online or at the box office.