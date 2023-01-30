 Skip to main content
Common issues in vehicles with below zero temperatures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Below zero temperatures can have a serious impact on your battery, your tires, and antifreeze.

Experts at Olson's Tire and Auto say that those are the most common types of issues they see with temperatures sub-zero. 

They say it's best practice to have your battery checked before cold temperatures dip below zero.

They see problems with fresh antifreeze since that protects the engine as well as various other parts of the vehicle, and another common issue is the tire pressure in cars. They say to keep an eye on it because the cold can condense the air which may cause an easy flat tire.

There's no real way to prepare the next day for a car ready to start, but starting it up for ten minutes before leaving should give it enough time for all the systems to function properly.

"It's good to give your vehicle ample time to warm up ahead of departing so you don't mess with any of the systems that aren't at operating temperature," said Aaron Olson, Manager at Olson's Tire and Auto.

He adds that you should also always be prepared by having jumper cables handy.

